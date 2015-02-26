MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian Internet group Mail.ru
said on Thursday the sale of its recruitment site
might not be completed after the company saw an economic
downturn constrain ad spending.
The company expects revenue growth of 7-12 percent after
14.8 percent in 2014 that included the results of the VKontakte
social network on a pro-forma basis, it said in a statement.
"There is no change in the underlying environment from what
we said previously ... As such we do not anticipate any near or
medium term improvement in the display revenues, or in the
Headhunter business," Mail.ru said.
Its deal to sell the Headhunter recruitment site to an
investor consortium led by Elbrus Capital, agreed in November,
has not been closed and there was no certainty that it would
close, the company added.
Mail.ru, majority-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher
Usmanov, had expected to close the deal worth 9.85 billion
roubles ($162 million) in the first quarter of 2015.
The company also forecast a 2015 margin on earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation at 46-47
percent, down from 51.1 percent last year because of the foreign
exchange impact on its dollar denominated costs.
($1 = 60.9400 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)