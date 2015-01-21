(Adds details and comment)
MOSCOW Jan 21 The Russian rouble fell on
Wednesday, ignoring a firmer oil price, as markets reacted to a
surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine and speculation that Russia
may soon cut interest rates.
At 0815 GMT the rouble was down 1 percent against the dollar
to trade at 65.86 and 1.1 percent weaker versus
the euro at 76.17.
The slide came despite a firming of the oil price, typically
the most important driver of Russian assets, with Brent up over
a percent to $48.50.
Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine between
government forces and separatist rebels backed by Russia,
complicating peace efforts and diminishing the prospect that the
West may soften its sanctions against Russia.
On Tuesday, Ukraine said its forces had also come under
attack from regular Russian troops. Russia denied the statement.
However, the influence of Ukrainian developments on Russian
markets has declined, ING analyst Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.
"Despite the rising geopolitical tension in Ukraine, the
rouble continues closely to follow oil," he said, referring to
Tuesday's 0.3 percent decline in the rouble against the dollar.
ING trader Pavel Demeshchik said Wednesday's weakening of
the rouble largely reflected fluctuations in the amount of forex
converted by exporters to pay taxes, with little being sold on
Wednesday after higher sales earlier in the week.
Slanislav Kleshev, chief investment analyst at VTB24, said
in a note that some investors were betting against the rouble in
anticipation of a reduction in interest rates when the Russian
central bank meets on Jan. 30.
The Izvestia newspaper reported on Wednesday that the bank
could cut its key rate by 2-3 percentage points by the end of
March, citing unnamed sources. The central bank denied the
report, according to a Russian news agency.
The bank has repeatedly said that it will only cut rates
once inflation begins to fall, which is not expected for several
months. The bank raised the rate by a shock 6.5 points to 17
percent on Dec. 16 to check a run on the rouble.
Russian stock indexes moved higher on Wednesday, following
oil and global stock markets. At 0815 GMT the dollar-denominated
RTS index was up 0.3 percent at 758 points, while the
rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.7 percent at 1,582 points.
(Reporting by Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)