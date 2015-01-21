(Adds details and comment)

MOSCOW Jan 21 The Russian rouble fell on Wednesday, ignoring a firmer oil price, as markets reacted to a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine and speculation that Russia may soon cut interest rates.

At 0815 GMT the rouble was down 1 percent against the dollar to trade at 65.86 and 1.1 percent weaker versus the euro at 76.17.

The slide came despite a firming of the oil price, typically the most important driver of Russian assets, with Brent up over a percent to $48.50.

Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine between government forces and separatist rebels backed by Russia, complicating peace efforts and diminishing the prospect that the West may soften its sanctions against Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukraine said its forces had also come under attack from regular Russian troops. Russia denied the statement.

However, the influence of Ukrainian developments on Russian markets has declined, ING analyst Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.

"Despite the rising geopolitical tension in Ukraine, the rouble continues closely to follow oil," he said, referring to Tuesday's 0.3 percent decline in the rouble against the dollar.

ING trader Pavel Demeshchik said Wednesday's weakening of the rouble largely reflected fluctuations in the amount of forex converted by exporters to pay taxes, with little being sold on Wednesday after higher sales earlier in the week.

Slanislav Kleshev, chief investment analyst at VTB24, said in a note that some investors were betting against the rouble in anticipation of a reduction in interest rates when the Russian central bank meets on Jan. 30.

The Izvestia newspaper reported on Wednesday that the bank could cut its key rate by 2-3 percentage points by the end of March, citing unnamed sources. The central bank denied the report, according to a Russian news agency.

The bank has repeatedly said that it will only cut rates once inflation begins to fall, which is not expected for several months. The bank raised the rate by a shock 6.5 points to 17 percent on Dec. 16 to check a run on the rouble.

Russian stock indexes moved higher on Wednesday, following oil and global stock markets. At 0815 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3 percent at 758 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.7 percent at 1,582 points. (Reporting by Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov, editing by Elizabeth Piper)