BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
MOSCOW Feb 2 The Russian central bank said on Monday it had sold $5 million worth of foreign exchange on Jan. 29 on behalf of the finance ministry. It did not make any interventions on its own account.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag of two working days. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.