(Adds comments, detail on shares)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's rouble strengthened on
Friday after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed his
ministry had sold foreign currency, and on expectations that
exporters will increase dollar sales.
At 1110 GMT, the rouble was around 2.2 percent stronger at
60.13 to the dollar, and had gained 2.6 percent
to trade at 73.77 to the euro.
The rouble has seen intense selling pressure this week, and
at one stage was down about 20 percent against the dollar,
putting at risk the stability on which President Vladimir Putin
has built his popularity.
The currency was on track to end the week over 2 percent
lower, though the market remains volatile amid thin trading
volumes.
Analysts at Rosbank said the rouble could stabilise at
around 60 to 62 per dollar on what they called the central
bank's conservative approach to rouble liquidity, and the
expansion of its forex repo mechanism.
Government pressure on exporters not to hoard their foreign
exchange revenues is seen as another positive for the rouble,
which is now down some 45 percent against the dollar this year.
The end-of-month tax period begins in earnest next week,
when Russian exporters have to convert their overseas earnings
into roubles to pay taxes to the state budget.
Siluanov said early on Friday that the rouble would
definitely firm at the beginning of next year. His verbal
interventions are seen as part of government efforts to support
the Russian currency.
Analysts also said that foreign-currency buying by ordinary
Russians, which had applied pressure to the exchange rate in
recent days, was likely to fade as the rouble firms.
"The frenzy of retail FX buying is receding but will likely
maintain pressure on the rouble going into the weekend,"
analysts at Sberbank CIB investment bank said in a note.
So far this year, the central bank has spent over $80
billion defending the currency, which has been hit by a collapse
in oil prices, as well as by Western sanctions over Ukraine,
which have dented investors' appetite for Russian risk.
The bank has, however, scaled back its support for the
rouble since last month, when it floated the currency.
Russia's stock market suffered new falls on Friday, bucking
generally bullish sentiment on global markets.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.5
percent to 753 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX
traded 2.3 percent lower at 1,442 points. Both indexes were on
track to end the week lower.
The business conglomerate Sistema again led the
best-performing stocks, rising by over 15 percent a day after
its share price more than doubled.
Appetite for Sistema has been boosted by the release of its
chairman from house arrest and hopes that a criminal
investigation into both the company and its chairman will be
dropped.
