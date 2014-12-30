Aussie, NZ shares up as concerns ease on French vote
April 24 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday as investors unwound their defensive positions following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French presidential elections.
MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia's rouble strengthened sharply in volatile trade early on Tuesday, reversing losses at market opening.
At 0716 GMT, the rouble was around 3 percent stronger against the dollar at 56.45 roubles per dollar and 1.5 percent stronger against the euro at 69.93 .
The central bank said on Tuesday that Russia's Finance Ministry sold $80 million in forex market interventions on Dec. 26, part of co-ordinated government efforts to defend the currency.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
April 24 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday as investors unwound their defensive positions following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French presidential elections.
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.