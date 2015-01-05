MOSCOW Jan 5 Russia's rouble opened about 5
percent lower against the dollar on Monday, dragged down by
lower oil prices in volatile holiday trade.
At 0705 GMT, the rouble had recovered some of its losses to
trade almost four percent weaker against the dollar at 58.10
roubles and 1.2 percent weaker against the euro
at 69.50.
Oil prices, which have declined more than 50 percent from
peaks in June last year, hit a 5-1/2-year low as global growth
concerns fanned fears of a supply glut.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)