MOSCOW Jan 12 The Russian rouble opened more than 2 percent lower against the dollar on Monday, dragged down by flagging oil prices.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble had recovered some of its losses to trade at 1.1 percent lower against the dollar at 62.31 roubles and 3 percent weaker against the euro at 74.41 .

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)