ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's rouble strengthened at market opening on Thursday, extending gains from late in the previous session.
At 0709 GMT the rouble was around 0.9 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.18 and 1 percent stronger against the euro at 75.53. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, ediitng by Jason Bush)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.