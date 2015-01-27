MOSCOW Jan 27 Russian stocks are expected to
open sharply weaker on Tuesday, after ratings agency S&P
downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to 'junk' late on
Monday, but the rouble could strengthen since it already took a
heavy hit in the previous session.
S&P cut Russia's rating from BBB- to BB+, citing Russia's
weakened economic growth prospects, hit by low oil prices and
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The downgrade leaves Russia in so-called 'junk' territory
for the first time in a decade, which could push up its
borrowing costs as many mainstream investment and pension funds
have rules preventing them from buying anything not classed as
investment grade.
The rouble weakened sharply after the decision, which many
had expected, ending the session over 6 percent lower than the
previous close against the dollar at 68.79
roubles per dollar.
The cost of insuring Russian sovereign debt for five years
rose and bond yields rose on the benchmark 2030 Eurobond rose
by around 40 basis points to 7.29 percent.
Russia's stock markets were closed when S&P made its
announcement, hence analysts are predicting shares to fall.
"We will likely see a short-term reaction, with a collapse
in domestic stock indexes and a move upwards on dollar/rouble at
the opening," analysts at Forex Club said in a note. "But a
correction could happen within several hours," they wrote,
adding the rouble could trade between 67 and 70 to the dollar on
Tuesday.
The rouble was trading at 68.00 on Tuesday outside
the trading hours of the Moscow Exchange, slightly stronger than
Monday's close.
Analysts at Commerzbank said some funds could use the
downgrade as a chance to buy Russian assets, "given the
continued drop in external debt exposure as the private sector
pays down its external debt without rolling over".
The rouble is also expected to be shielded early on Tuesday
by Russian exporters, who have been selling foreign currency
early in the session and at regular intervals after the
government pressured them to sell forex.
Global oil prices were slightly weaker, however, with Brent
crude futures trading around 0.6 percent lower at $47.9
a barrel. Oil is one of Russia's chief exports.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by
Jason Bush)