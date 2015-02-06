MOSCOW Feb 6 The Russian rouble opened broadly stronger on Friday and shares rose, supported by higher oil prices and possible progress on the Ukraine crisis.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble traded around 1.2 percent higher at 65.84 against the dollar and 1.5 percent up at 75.30 versus the euro.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent to 824 points and the rouble-based MICEX traded 1.3 percent higher at 1,718 points.

Market players were waiting for the results of a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande later on Friday.

Oil, Russia's main export, rose more than a$1 a barrel , lending further support to the rouble and energy assets. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)