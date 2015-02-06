MOSCOW Feb 6 The Russian rouble opened broadly
stronger on Friday and shares rose, supported by higher oil
prices and possible progress on the Ukraine crisis.
At 0702 GMT, the rouble traded around 1.2 percent higher at
65.84 against the dollar and 1.5 percent up at
75.30 versus the euro.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent
to 824 points and the rouble-based MICEX traded 1.3
percent higher at 1,718 points.
Market players were waiting for the results of a meeting on
resolving the Ukraine crisis between Russian President Vladimir
Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande later on Friday.
Oil, Russia's main export, rose more than a$1 a barrel
, lending further support to the rouble and energy
assets.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)