MOSCOW Dec 22 The Russian rouble has extended its daily against the U.S. dollar on Monday thanks to foreign currency sales by exporters ahead of tax payments.

At 1208 GMT, the rouble was up 5.9 percent against the dollar at 55.13 and also 6.6 percent firmer at 67.67 versus the euro. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)