MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia's rouble traded around 1
percent stronger against the dollar and euro in early trade on
Monday, supported by steady oil prices and the prospect of
further diplomacy to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.
At 0708 GMT, the rouble was around 1.1 percent stronger
against the dollar at 66.22 and gained 1.3
percent to trade at 75.01 versus the euro.
The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have
agreed to meet in Belarus on Wednesday to try to broker a peace
deal for Ukraine, days after talks in Moscow produced no
breakthrough in the nearly year-long conflict.
Brent crude oil was trading around 0.1 percent
higher on Monday at just below $58 a barrel. Oil is one of
Russia's chief exports.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)