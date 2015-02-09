(Updates prices, adds detail on debt repayments)
MOSCOW Feb 9 Russian assets strengthened on
Monday, supported by the prospect of new diplomacy in the
Ukraine crisis and further government support for businesses hit
by Western sanctions and the country's economic slowdown.
At 1145 GMT, the rouble was around 1.4 percent stronger
against the dollar at 66.04 and gained 1.7
percent to trade at 74.70 versus the euro.
Russian shares posted healthy gains, with the rouble-based
MICEX index rising over 4 percent to its highest since
April 2011 in early trade and the dollar-denominated RTS index
rising by as much as 6 percent. Yields on Russian
Eurobonds ticked lower.
The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have
agreed to meet in Belarus on Wednesday to try to broker a peace
deal for Ukraine, days after talks in Moscow involving the
French, German and Russian leaders.
"The very fact that the meeting will take place means that
many compromises have already been reached," Stanislav
Kleshchev, chief investment analyst at VTB 24 bank in Moscow,
wrote in a note.
Kleshchev said, however, that even if the negotiations yield
results, the key question for markets would be how long it would
take for Russia to normalise its relations with the West and for
international capital markets to become accessible to Russian
companies and banks.
Analysts said a document outlining 199 strategic firms
eligible for aid under a government plan to help the rapidly
slowing economy was helping boost appetite for equities.
The document included energy giants Gazprom,
Lukoil and Rosneft ; fertiliser producer
Acron ; and mining companies Alrosa and
Norilsk Nickel. (For the full list,
click here: bit.ly/1DRiTaN)
SHARE SURGE
Russia's rouble-traded MICEX index has gained around 30
percent since the start of the year, boosted by a combination of
the weaker rouble, a slight uptick in oil prices and the view of
some market participants that the fall in Russian asset prices
has been overdone.
Brent crude oil was trading around 0.5 percent
higher on Monday at around $58 a barrel, boosting both stock
indexes and the rouble.
Oil is one of Russia's chief exports, and hence oil price
swings have a significant effect on the Russian currency.
Analysts see continuing oil price volatility and Russian
companies' onerous foreign debt repayment schedule as factors
that could weigh on Russian assets in the near term.
Russian companies have around $36.5 billion in gross foreign
debt repayments due in February and March, according to central
bank data. These firms have limited access to refinance their
debts abroad because of sanctions.
Rosneft must repay $7 billion of an existing two-year bridge
loan later this week but is expected to make the repayment.
Industry sources told Reuters the Kremlin-controlled oil major
is raising money from Swiss trader Trafigura in the leadup to
the payment falling due.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Vladimir Abramov and Lidia
Kelly, Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Timothy Heritage)