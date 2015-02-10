(Updates prices to reflect afternoon trading)
MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian assets fell back on
Tuesday, erasing gains made earlier in the day, as oil prices
ticked lower and as market participants were cautious ahead of a
new round of talks on the Ukraine crisis.
At 1535 GMT, the rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker
against the dollar at 66.30 and lost 0.6 percent
to trade at 74.90 versus the euro.
The rouble-based MICEX index was down 0.3 percent to
1,743 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index
lost 1.4 percent to 828 points.
The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are due
to meet in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday to try to broker a peace
deal for Ukraine, days after talks in Moscow.
Advances by pro-Russian rebels and a rocket attack that
killed civilians and soldiers deep in Ukrainian government-held
territory on Tuesday appeared to diminish hopes that a peace
deal could be sealed at the talks.
"All eyes are now on the progress being made through
diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine," Slava
Smolyaninov, an analyst at Uralsib bank, said in a note.
"Military operations are continuing... The threat of
military weapons being supplied from the United States is
growing, which has raised the stakes to unprecedented levels in
the Ukraine crisis," he said.
Adding to the pressure on Russian assets, benchmark Brent
crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent towards $57 a
barrel. Oil is Russia's biggest export.
Analysts at Nordea bank said the rouble was trading at close
to its fair value given current oil prices but that trading was
likely to remain volatile given uncertainty over diplomacy on
Ukraine.
If the talks yield results and exporters step up foreign
currency sales, the rouble could strengthen towards 60 roubles
per dollar this month, they said in a note.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by
Jason Bush and Robin Pomeroy)