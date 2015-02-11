(Adds details and comments, updates prices)

MOSCOW Feb 11 Russian assets were mixed on Wednesday, with rising hopes of a new peace deal to end the war in Ukraine helping stocks, but the rouble weighed down by a sharp decline in oil prices.

At 1520 GMT the rouble-based MICEX stock index was up 1.9 percent to 1,774 points while the dollar-based RTS had gained 1.7 percent to 840.

The gains reflected growing optimism that a four-way summit between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, in the Belarussian capital Minsk, would produce a deal to end the war in Russia's neighbour Ukraine.

"Market players are watching the course of negotiations with optimism... and are placing big hopes on today's meeting," Raiffeisen Capital analyst Sofia Kirsanova said in a note.

Russian officials have been putting a positive spin on the summit. A Russian diplomatic source said that there was a 70 percent chance of success, while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov referred to "notable progress".

"There is more and more information indicating that in Minsk today an agreement will be signed, which will be the basis for the restoration of peace in Ukraine," InstaForex analyst Anton Fomin said in a note. "This could be the basis for an unwinding of anti-Russian sanctions."

However, heavy fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian separatists. Ukraine said that 19 of its soldiers were killed in a battle for a strategic town, while the separatists said civilians had died when a shell hit a bus in regional capital Donetsk.

In a possible sign of reviving investor interest in Russia, two treasury bond auctions saw the finance ministry sell most of the 20 billion roubles ($300.76 million) of bonds on offer, a change from recent months when it has often struggled to attract investors.

However, the rising peace hopes appeared to do little to help the rouble, which extended losses during the day.

At 1520 GMT, the rouble was 1.8 percent weaker against the dollar at 66.63 and 1.5 percent down at 75.26 versus the euro.

The Russian currency was being weighed down by a sharp slide in global oil prices. Oil is a key driver for all Russian assets, but particularly important for the rouble because of the impact of lower oil prices on export revenues.

International benchmark Brent fell 3.4 percent to $54.5 per barrel, which reflected renewed fears about excess supply as invested braced for weekly U.S. inventories data that is likely to hit a record high.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s ($1 = 66.4975 roubles)