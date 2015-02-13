(Adds comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Feb 13 The rouble rallied on Friday and
Russian shares also rose on the back of an agreement to end the
war in Ukraine and an increase in oil prices, but trading was
volatile and analysts said it was too early to say whether the
peace deal would hold.
At 1450 GMT the rouble had gained about 2.6 percent against
the dollar and the euro, trading at 63.56 and
72.44 respectively.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS stock index was up
5.6 percent to 910 points, while the rouble-based MICEX
was 1.7 percent higher at 1,833 points.
On Wednesday, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and
France signed an accord that envisages a new ceasefire from Feb.
15 in eastern Ukraine, where more than 5,000 people have been
killed in fighting since last April.
"Russia (is) trading like sanctions will get lifted next
week," Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at
Standard Bank in London, said in a note.
Moscow has been hit by several waves of Western sanctions
over its role in Ukraine, which have drastically limited its
access to foreign capital markets.
Rouble gains could have been limited somewhat by a large
foreign debt repayment by oil company Rosneft, ING
economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.
Rosneft said on Thursday it had repaid a $7 billion loan and
denied it had converted roubles to fund the repayment. However,
Polevoy said the resulting outflow of foreign currency from
banks was fuelling demand for dollars indirectly.
Rosneft shares were outperforming the MICEX index, trading
5.5 percent higher.
But asset trading in Moscow was volatile and some analysts
said sanctions may not be lifted for some time, even if the
peace deal is fully implemented.
"The rouble has not seen yet a (huge) influx of demand
because investors are concerned that the agreement could be
violated," Natalia Samoilova, head of research at
Golden-Hills-Capital investment house, said in a note.
"The coming weeks could be pivotal for the course of the
Russian currency."
However, many analysts saw good prospects for the rouble and
other Russian assets to continue strengthening, also helped by a
rebound in the oil price.
On Friday morning Brent crude rose over $60 a barrel
for the first time since December, up over 1 percent on the day.
Oil is a key driver for all Russian assets since it is the
country's chief export.
Brent has gained more than 4 percent this week, supported by
signs that deeper industry spending cuts may curb excess supply.
Ivan Kopeikin, analyst at BKS investment firm, said the
rouble should trade some 4 to 5 percent higher, taking into
account oil prices and the improved prospects for the lifting of
sanctions against Russia in the next six months.
