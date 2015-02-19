(Adds comments, detail, updates prices)
MOSCOW Feb 19 Falling oil prices drove Russian
assets lower on Thursday, but companies selling foreign currency
for tax purposes curbed losses in the rouble.
At 1315 GMT, the rouble was around 0.8 percent weaker
against the dollar at 62.09 and lost 0.7 percent
to trade at 70.74 versus the euro.
Shares fell more, and yields on sovereign Eurobonds ticked
higher on long-dated issues.
"The short-term prospects for the rouble will be determined
by the dynamics of oil and the progress (or lack of it) over the
Ukraine question," Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at ING Bank in
Moscow, said in a note.
Brent crude oil fell over 2 percent on Thursday,
moving below $59 a barrel, on new worries of oversupply. Oil is
one of Russia's chief exports and hence an important influence
on all Russian assets.
On Ukraine, investors were hoping for a full ceasefire after
the Ukrainian army pulled out of Debaltseve, an important
railway hub that has seen the fiercest fighting between
pro-Russian rebels and government forces in recent weeks.
Fighting was still raging on Thursday, despite European
efforts to resurrect a truce agreed in the Belarussian capital,
Minsk.
Analysts say market participants are looking beyond the
fighting to the broader issue of whether Russia and the West can
resolve their differences over Ukraine, making further economic
sanctions less likely.
Meanwhile, a pick-up in foreign-currency sales before the
end-of-month tax period underpinned the rouble.
"We think exporters could have increased the hard-currency
selling offer ahead of taxes next week, because in February
export was mostly on the sidelines in the FX market," Maxim
Korovin, a forex analyst at VTB Capital, said in a note.
Russian exporters convert some of their foreign-currency
earnings to pay rouble-denominated taxes to the state budget
each month. That support has increased since the government
began monitoring exporters' forex sales to ease pressure on the
rouble, which collapsed in December.
Moscow-listed shares dropped on Thursday, following gains in
the previous session and reflecting moves in the rouble.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 3.6
percent to 895 points. Its rouble-based peer MICEX fell
2.5 percent to 1,764 points.
Yields on Russian dollar Eurobonds maturing in 2042
and 2043 rose by 14 and 5
basis points, respectively. The yield on the benchmark 2030
dollar bond was little changed.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Larry King)