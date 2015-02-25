(Updates prices, adds detail on Eurobonds)
MOSCOW Feb 25 The Russian rouble strengthened
on Wednesday, helped by stronger global risk appetite and the
monthly tax period when Russian companies convert forex, but
Russian stock indexes fell as oil failed to hold above $60 per
barrel.
At 1510 GMT, the rouble was around 1.1 percent stronger
against the dollar at 62.15 and also up 1.1
percent to 70.52 versus the euro.
Global risk appetite was stronger on Wednesday following
dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen and
better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
Demand for roubles is also being fuelled by monthly tax
payments, requiring exporters to convert foreign currency
earnings into local currency.
"Despite a large number of factors that are putting pressure
on the Russian currency, in the form of negative dynamics on the
energy markets and uncertainty over the further implementation
of the 'Minsk agreements' (in Ukraine), interest in the currency
is being fed by the activity of exporters in connection with the
tax period," Alena Afanasieva, senior analyst at Forex Club,
said in a note.
The progress of the Minsk peace deal to end the war in
eastern Ukraine remains uncertain.
Pro-Russian separatists have been pulling heavy weapons from
the frontline and the Ukrainian army reported no combat
fatalities for the first time in weeks on Wednesday, but
investors remain cautious as a previous ceasefire failed to
hold.
The oil price, another key driver of Russian assets, was
stronger on Wednesday, with Brent up almost 1 percent to around
$59.2 per barrel.
The oil price has fallen, however, compared with the
previous day's peak above $60 per barrel - a factor that weighed
on Russian stock indexes on Wednesday. The Moscow stock exchange
was closed on Tuesday evening when the oil price declined.
The rouble-based MICEX index was down 1.9 percent to
1,738 points while the dollar-based RTS fell 0.8 percent
to 881 points.
"The upward move of the stock indexes will be prevented,
most of all, by the negative pressure on Brent, which is still
flopping around below $60 a barrel," Rossiysky Capital analyst
Anastasia Sosnova said in a note.
Long-dated Russian Eurobonds recovered on Wednesday, after
two days of losses prompted by Mooody's cutting Russia's
sovereign credit rating to 'junk' status.
The yield on the benchmark 2030 dollar bond fell by 11 basis
points to 5.87 percent.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper)