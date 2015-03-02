(Recasts, adds detail)
MOSCOW, March 2 The Russian rouble weakened on
Monday as foreign currency sales for monthly taxes dried up,
with market reaction to a Kremlin critic's killing muted because
many risk-averse investors have already ditched Russian assets.
At 1155 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent weaker against
the dollar at 62.20 and had lost 1.4 percent to
trade at 69.85 versus the euro.
Russian companies pay taxes near the end of each month,
providing support for the rouble as exporters convert foreign
currency earnings to meet the payments. The bulk of last month's
taxes fell due last week, with only the profit tax falling due
on Monday.
Analysts said that investors were looking past the murder of
prominent opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, who was shot metres
from the Kremlin late on Friday, focusing instead on short-term
risks to the value of their Russian holdings.
"Investors who have been buying Russia since the start of
this year will not be dissuaded by the events of the weekend.
Sanctions and the oil price are their key concerns," Chris
Weafer, senior partner at Macro Advisory consultancy in Moscow,
said in an e-mailed report.
"For investors not active in Russia because of an already
firm conviction of unacceptable risk, Nemtsov's murder will only
serve to re-enforce their convictions."
Oil, Russia's chief export, fell about 2 percent on Monday,
with benchmark Brent crude futures at $61.3 per barrel. That it
held above $60 a barrel was nevertheless a positive signal for
the rouble and stocks, market participants said.
Russian shares moved cautiously higher on Monday, helped by
hopes a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine would lead to a lasting
peace and therefore an end to the threat of further Western
economic sanctions on Russia.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.2
percent to 898 points and the rouble-based MICEX was up
0.9 percent to 1,773 points.
Russia's sovereign Eurobonds were little changed, with the
yield on the benchmark 2030 dollar bond edging 5
basis points higher.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Vladimir Abramov and Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Tom Heneghan)