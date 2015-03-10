(Updates prices, adds background, comment)
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's rouble weakened on
Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend, as the U.S. dollar
strengthened and and oil prices fell.
At 1402 GMT, the rouble was around 1.9 percent weaker
against the dollar at 61.60 and 1.1 percent lower
against the euro at 66.26. Most emerging markets
currencies also fell against the dollar.
Russian markets were closed on Monday for International
Women's Day celebrations.
Brent crude oil futures slipped below $58 per barrel on
Tuesday. Oil remains Russia's chief export and a good
guide to the rouble's behaviour.
"The biggest pressure on the Russian currency (on Tuesday)
comes from oil," Ivan Kopeikin, an analyst at BKS Express
investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note. "The nearest
resistance level for the rouble/dollar pair is around 62.
Support level is around 59.5"
Some analysts say the Russian currency may trade around its
current levels for much of the week, before a central bank
monetary policy meeting on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect the central bank to leave its key rate at 15 percent, but
some in the market expect a rate cut.
"Recent dataflow has seen further evidence of stabilisation
in devaluation expectations, as well as fast normalisation in
the inflation run rate," Vladimir Kolychev at VTB Capital bank
wrote in a note.
"Meantime, risks to financial stability from a protracted
credit crunch are on the rise, suggesting a faster reversal of
emergency policy tightening might be justified."
At its last policy meeting, in January, the central bank cut
its key rate by 200 basis points after hiking it in an emergency
move in mid-December as it tried to defend the rouble.
Analysts at Rosbank said the current high interest rates
were a factor supporting the rouble in the short term.
"Carry trade still remains an attractive possibility,
especially in the run-up to a possible cut in the key rate by
the Bank of Russia at its meeting on March 13," they said in a
note.
Moscow shares traded lower, with the rouble-based MICEX
down 0.9 percent to 1,712 points and the
dollar-denominated RTS index down 1.6 percent to 889
points.
