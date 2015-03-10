(Updates prices, adds background, comment)

MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's rouble weakened on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and and oil prices fell.

At 1402 GMT, the rouble was around 1.9 percent weaker against the dollar at 61.60 and 1.1 percent lower against the euro at 66.26. Most emerging markets currencies also fell against the dollar.

Russian markets were closed on Monday for International Women's Day celebrations.

Brent crude oil futures slipped below $58 per barrel on Tuesday. Oil remains Russia's chief export and a good guide to the rouble's behaviour.

"The biggest pressure on the Russian currency (on Tuesday) comes from oil," Ivan Kopeikin, an analyst at BKS Express investment house in Moscow, wrote in a note. "The nearest resistance level for the rouble/dollar pair is around 62. Support level is around 59.5"

Some analysts say the Russian currency may trade around its current levels for much of the week, before a central bank monetary policy meeting on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to leave its key rate at 15 percent, but some in the market expect a rate cut.

"Recent dataflow has seen further evidence of stabilisation in devaluation expectations, as well as fast normalisation in the inflation run rate," Vladimir Kolychev at VTB Capital bank wrote in a note.

"Meantime, risks to financial stability from a protracted credit crunch are on the rise, suggesting a faster reversal of emergency policy tightening might be justified."

At its last policy meeting, in January, the central bank cut its key rate by 200 basis points after hiking it in an emergency move in mid-December as it tried to defend the rouble.

Analysts at Rosbank said the current high interest rates were a factor supporting the rouble in the short term.

"Carry trade still remains an attractive possibility, especially in the run-up to a possible cut in the key rate by the Bank of Russia at its meeting on March 13," they said in a note.

Moscow shares traded lower, with the rouble-based MICEX down 0.9 percent to 1,712 points and the dollar-denominated RTS index down 1.6 percent to 889 points.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Larry King)