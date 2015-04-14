(Adds details and comments, updates prices)

MOSCOW, April 14 The Russian rouble was steady on Tuesday, pausing after a strong rally the previous day, and supported by a rise in the oil price.

At 0825 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 52.09 and up 0.1 percent to 55 versus the euro.

The rouble has been supported this week by firming oil prices, although the link with oil has weakened in recent weeks as investors take into account high Russian interest rates and the easing of the Ukraine conflict.

Front-month Brent crude futures were trading up 0.8 percent to $58.4 a barrel, while U.S. crude had risen 1.3 percent to $52.5.

In a note, VTB24 analyst Alexei Mikheev said the rally was the result of high demand for Russian bonds from foreign investors, drawn by high yields and encouraged by a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine after months of fighting between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

"It's obvious that investors are sure that the truce in Ukraine means a toughening of Western sanctions against Russia will be avoided," he wrote.

"When large sums attempt to squeeze back into Russia through the bottle-neck of rouble liquidity, tightened by high interest rates, a deficit of roubles arises."

Veles Capital analyst Alexander Kostyukov said in a note that high demand for dollars at Monday's weekly forex repo auctions, despite a rise in the central bank's dollar repo rates, was likely to help the rouble in the next few days.

Russian stock indexes were down, following a tepid start to the week on global markets, worried by poor Chinese trade data and bracing for weak U.S. earnings reports.

The rouble-based MICEX was down 1.2 percent to 1,657 points while the dollar-based RTS was down 0.2 percent to 1,003 points.

(Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)