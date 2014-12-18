(Updates to reflect reaction to Putin)
By Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov
MOSCOW Dec 18 The rouble edged lower against
the dollar on Thursday, with traders saying President Vladimir
Putin had offered few concrete measures at his end-of-year news
conference to pull Russia out of a crisis.
The president said Russia's economy would inevitably rebound
but provided no clear plan to tackle the crisis that has seen
the rouble collapse around 45 percent against the dollar this
year.
At 1355 GMT, the rouble was around 1.3 percent weaker
against the dollar at 61.00 after opening more
than 1 percent higher. The rouble was 0.1 percent stronger
versus the euro at 75.05, after falling during
Putin's speech.
Selling pressure on Thursday was less intense than earlier
in the week which saw the rouble fall around 20 percent against
the dollar at one stage on Tuesday, sparking fears of financial
meltdown and posing a major challenge for Russia's leadership.
The currency has been hit this year by slumping oil prices
and Western sanctions over Ukraine, and the central bank's
inability to prop it up -- despite two hefty interest rate hikes
in the past week -- has raised fears Russia will have to resort
to capital controls.
Putin, however, said Russia did not plan to order domestic
exporters to sell their foreign-currency earnings - in what
analysts say would be a form of capital controls - but urged his
government and the central bank to work closely with them.
He reiterated the central bank should not "burn through" its
reserves to support the currency and said the bank should have
stopped its forex market interventions a long time ago. If it
had, it would not have had to raise its key interest rate in an
emergency move this week, he said.
"This point restricts the Bank of Russia in the issue of
carrying out interventions on the currency market, which could
once more be used by market participants in the 'game' against
the rouble," analysts at BCS brokerage said in a note.
The rouble fell around 10 percent on Monday, forcing the
central bank to hike its key interest rate by an unexpected 650
basis points early on Tuesday, though this provided little
support.
By Thursday afternoon the rouble had lost 5 percent against
the dollar this week, after a short-lived rebound on Wednesday
when the finance ministry said it was selling forex and the
central bank announced a broad package of measures to support
the banking sector and promised to make more foreign currency
available via its repo auctions.
Oil prices, a crucial driver for Russia's export revenues,
picked up on Thursday with Brent crude gaining more than
3 percent to over $63 a barrel.
Analysts see a probable pickup in exporter selling to meet
end-of-month tax payments as a factor that could help the
Russian currency to recover lost ground. The bulk of the monthly
taxes fall due next week.
Fitch ratings agency said on Thursday the recent extreme
rouble volatility and higher interest rates will deepen the
severity of the recession in Russia next year.
SISTEMA SURGES
The rebound in the oil price helped Russian shares, which
rose sharply on Thursday, reversing some of the heavy losses
seen earlier in the week.
Business conglomerate Sistema jumped more than 100
percent after its chairman was freed from house arrest a day
earlier and as Putin said he hoped Sistema would restore its
position in the market.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov's arrest and the seizure by the state
of one of Sistema's most valuable assets, its stake in oil
company Bashneft, have dented business sentiment in
Russia and caused a collapse in Sistema's share price.
The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 6 percent
at 1,492 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS rose 7
percent to 767 points.
Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer,
postponed the cancellation of 12.5 percent of its treasury
shares on Thursday, in a move that was supposed to increase its
free float to 38 percent from 33 percent.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt;
Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Susan
Fenton)