MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia's rouble strengthened in
early trade on Thursday, as exporters continued to sell foreign
currency, but trading volumes were thin as many Western markets
were closed for the Christmas Day holidays.
At 0724 GMT, the rouble was 1.8 percent stronger against the
dollar at 52.45 and gained 1.9 percent to trade
at 64.31 versus the euro. The rouble earlier hit
its highest against the dollar since Dec. 4.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)