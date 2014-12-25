(Adds comments, detail)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia's rouble strengthened on
Thursday as exporters sold foreign currency in response to
government pressure and to meet tax payments, but trading
volumes were thin as many Western markets were closed for the
Christmas Day holidays.
At 0825 GMT, the rouble was 1.7 percent stronger against the
dollar at 52.55 and gained 1.5 percent to trade
at 64.53 versus the euro.
The rouble earlier hit its highest against the dollar and
euro since Dec. 4 and has trimmed its losses against the
greenback to around 37 percent this year.
The Russian currency is supported towards the end of each
month by tax payments to the state budget that require Russian
exporters to convert part of their foreign-currency earnings
into roubles.
Forex sales have also risen after the government told large
exporters on Tuesday that by March 1 they must bring their net
foreign exchange assets back to the levels of Oct. 1.
Analysts, however, are cautious on the near-term outlook for
the rouble, saying much depends on oil prices, which remain
weak, and progress in talks to secure a lasting peace in eastern
Ukraine.
"We think the short-term upside for the rouble is limited,"
Dmitry Polevoy at ING Bank said in a note, also citing the risk
of Russia being downgraded to 'junk' status by ratings agency
S&P as a factor weighing on investors' mood.
The central bank has spent over $80 billion defending the
rouble this year amid a slump in oil prices and Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have restricted Russian
firms' access to international capital markets.
It said on Thursday that it and the Finance Ministry had not
conducted forex market interventions on Dec 23.
Russian shares were mixed on Thursday, largely reflecting
the moves in the rouble.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.4 percent
to 834 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded
0.5 percent lower at 1,393 points.
Shares in the country's second-largest bank VTB
rose over 5 percent. The Finance Ministry said on Thursday it
was doing everything it could to ensure VTB gets money from the
National Wealth Fund by the end of the year.
