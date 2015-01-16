(Adds detail, comments)
MOSCOW Jan 16 The rouble trimmed early gains on
Friday, with traders remaining cautious over the prospect that
Standard & Poor's ratings agency could downgrade Russia's credit
ratings to 'junk' status.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent stronger against the
dollar at 65.21 but 0.1 percent weaker versus the
euro at 75.88.
Brent crude futures edged higher, holding above $48
per barrel, lending some support to the Russian currency.
Oil is one of Russia's chief exports.
S&P warned in late December that it could deprive Russia of
its investment grade rating as soon as mid-January, following a
deterioration in the country's monetary flexibility and a
weakening economy.
Some in the market have said the agency may postpone its
Russia rating review until later in the month. S&P declined to
comment, telling Reuters only that it expects "to resolve the
CreditWatch on Russia in January."
"The response to a possible downgrade to 'junk' level may be
low key, because this scenario has already been priced in,"
Andrei Dirgin, head analyst at Alfa Forex, said in a note.
A downgrade would deprive the country of its
investment-grade credit rating for the first time in more than
10 years. Russia exited junk territory in 2004 as it lifted
itself out of the financial chaos that followed the 1998
default.
Russian stocks traded lower, with the dollar-based RTS index
down 1.1 percent to 753 points and its rouble-based peer
MICEX down 0.4 percent to 1,557 points.
