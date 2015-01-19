(Adds comments, detail)
MOSCOW Jan 19 The Russian rouble strengthened
on Monday as oil prices steadied, two large central bank
foreign-currency repo auctions eased demand for dollars and
exporters were seen selling foreign currency to meet upcoming
tax payments.
At 1310 GMT, the rouble was around 0.9 percent stronger
against the dollar at 64.60 and gained 0.3
percent to 75.03 versus the euro. Trading volumes
were low, in part due to a public holiday in the United States.
Brent crude futures, a major driver for Russian
assets since oil is Russia's chief export, traded around $50 a
barrel, with some support coming from falling U.S. output growth
although concerns about global growth weighed.
Russia's central bank on Monday offered up to $17 billion in
foreign currency repos, with $7 billion offered in one-month
repos and $10 billion in one-year repos.
The repos were intended to address a shortage of foreign
currency linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The bank saw reasonable demand of $3.3 billion for the one-month
auction but just $230 million for the one-year auction.
The Russian currency received additional support from the
end-of-month tax period, when exporters convert foreign currency
into roubles to meet their tax obligations.
The bulk of the taxes fall due next week, but the government
has pressured exporters not to hoard foreign currency and to
sell it more regularly throughout each month.
On the negative side, ratings agency Moody's cut Russia's
sovereign credit rating to 'Baa3' on Friday, leaving the country
at risk of being downgraded to 'junk' status.
Moody's is the last of the three major ratings agencies to
cut Russia's debt to one notch above junk. A further downgrade
from any of the ratings agencies could prompt an exodus from
Russian assets by mainstream investment and pension funds.
Investors shrugged off reports of an escalation of violence
in east Ukraine, where government troops recaptured almost all
the territory of Donetsk airport they had lost to separatists in
recent weeks.
Russian shares also moved higher on Monday, supported by
bullish sentiment elsewhere on European stock markets.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2 percent to
785 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 1.2
percent higher at 1,610 points, after earlier hitting a
three-year high.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)