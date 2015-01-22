China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar at market opening on Thursday, in line with global oil prices, which were holding steady at around $49 a barrel.
At 0705 GMT, the rouble was less than 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 65.28 on the Moscow Exchange.
Rouble volatility has eased somewhat in recent days after a stormy few weeks of trading in December, when the Russian currency repeatedly hit all-time lows against the dollar and euro amid panic on the currency market. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, May 2 The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibusters.