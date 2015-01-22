MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar at market opening on Thursday, in line with global oil prices, which were holding steady at around $49 a barrel.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was less than 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 65.28 on the Moscow Exchange.

Rouble volatility has eased somewhat in recent days after a stormy few weeks of trading in December, when the Russian currency repeatedly hit all-time lows against the dollar and euro amid panic on the currency market. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)