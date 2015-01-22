(Corrects currency conversion in paragraph 4 to $69 billion,
not $58 billion)
MOSCOW Jan 22 The rouble and Russian stocks
jumped on Thursday on a firmer oil price and the European
Central Bank launching a quantitative easing programme.
At 1440 GMT, the rouble was up 1.2 percent against the
dollar on the day at 65.53 and 1.9 percent
stronger versus the euro at 74.30.
The rouble-based MICEX stock index was up 2.4 percent
to 1,657 points and the dollar-based RTS climbed 3.5
percent to 809 points.
The ECB said it would buy 60 billion euros ($69 billion) of
bonds a month starting in March, more than expected.
The implications for Russian assets are ambiguous, but the
immediate market reaction has been positive.
The ECB's programme could boost the dollar, pushing down
dollar-based commodity prices such as oil, a driver of Russian
asset prices. But oil prices may be supported by faster economic
growth in Europe, the aim of the ECB's plan.
"If the ECB does not disappoint, we think the chances of
crude oil continuing to bottom out could increase. In light of
this, we think RUB might continue recovering, as we have argued
before," VTB Capital analysts wrote.
Oil benchmark Brent fell back on Thursday afternoon, after
being up more than 3 percent earlier in the day, settling around
$49.3 a barrel, up around 0.5 percent on the day.
The oil price reversal didn't prevent the rouble and Russian
stocks holding on to strong gains, also buoyed by a general
increase in global risk appetite after the ECB's monetary
stimulus announcement.
"We expect this could be a powerful and long-term driver for
European markets," analysts at Russian brokerage Freedom Finance
said in a note.
The rouble is also being supported as exporters start to
convert foreign currency to meet regular tax payments next week.
However, Russian assets face downside risks as rating agency
S&P has warned it may soon downgrade its sovereign credit rating
to non-investment grade.
"Expectations of further negative action by rating agencies
are influencing the local forex market as well as uncertainty
regarding the January meeting of the central bank," said
Vladimir Evstifeev at Bank Zenit.
The central bank meets on Jan. 30. With inflation expected
to top 13 percent by the end of January there is little
expectation the bank will cut rates.
In December it ramped rates up by 650 basis points to 17
percent to try to reverse the rouble's slide.
($1 = 0.8728 euros)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)