MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's rouble strengthened by
over 1 percent against both the dollar and euro in early trade
on Tuesday, bouncing back after taking a sharp hit late on
Monday, when ratings agency S&P downgraded Russia's sovereign
credit rating to 'junk'.
Russian shares, however, opened lower, since Russia's stock
market was closed when S&P made its announcement and therefore
had not priced in the news.
At 0710 GMT, the rouble was around 1.5 percent stronger
against the dollar at 67.75 and gained 1.3
percent to trade at 76.22 versus the euro.
Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush