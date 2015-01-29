(Adds detail, new comments)
MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's rouble fell around 2
percent against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, hurt by the
threat of new European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis,
the end of the tax period and a broad-based aversion to riskier
assets on global markets.
At 1215 GMT, the rouble was 1.9 percent weaker at 69.31
roubles to the dollar and 2 percent lower at
78.40 against the euro.
Stocks were mixed, with the dollar-based RTS index
down 0.9 percent to 758 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX
up 1.3 percent to 1,668 points, mainly reflecting moves
in the Russian currency.
European Union foreign ministers on Thursday were expected
to ask the European Commission to prepare a new round of
sanctions to punish Moscow for its role in eastern Ukraine,
where fighting has escalated recently.
The sanctions may include further capital markets
restrictions, making it harder for Russian companies to
refinance themselves and possibly affecting Russian sovereign
bonds, EU officials said on Wednesday.
"There are few positives for the rouble, so it'll be
difficult for it to get out of a range of 62-70 roubles per
dollar," analysts at Nordea bank said in a note.
Emerging markets in general weakened, with most currencies
falling after the U.S. Federal Reserve's post-meeting statement
late on Wednesday indicated it was on track to raise interest
rates this year, boosting the dollar.
The rouble has weakened around 7 percent against the dollar
this week, its slide gathering pace after Standard & Poor's
ratings agency cut Russia's sovereign credit rating to below
investment grade for the first time in a decade.
The falling price of oil, Russia's major export, has also
put pressure on the rouble. Brent crude futures remain
near six-year lows at around $49 a barrel.
A further negative has been the end of the monthly tax
period when Russian exporters convert their foreign currency
earnings into roubles to pay their tax obligations.
Investors in Russian assets will now turn their attention to
the central bank's regular monetary policy meeting on Friday. It
is expected to leave its key interest rate on hold at 17 percent
.
"While the rouble remains under pressure, they won't cut
their key rate," said Alexey Pogorelov, an economist for Russia
at Credit Suisse. "The economic situation is such that a rate
cut is needed, but then the rouble's weakening could speed up."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Lidia
Kelly, editing by Jason Bush; Editing by Larry King)