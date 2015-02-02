RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
MOSCOW Feb 2 The Russian rouble opened weaker on Monday against the dollar and the euro, with a decline in oil prices weighing on the currency.
At 0701 GMT, the rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker at 69.25 against the dollar and around 0.5 percent lower on the day at 78.40 versus the euro. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
LONDON, May 2 Nickel has gone from bull hero to zero in the space of just a couple of months.