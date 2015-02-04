UPDATE 3-Trading powers BNP Paribas profit, lifts expectations for other banks
* French banks buoyed by expectations of Macron win (Adds market reaction, analyst quote)
MOSCOW Feb 4 The Russian rouble opened stronger against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, supported by stronger prices for oil, the country's chief export.
At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.8 percent firmer at 64.65 versus the dollar and up by around 1 percent to 74.1 against the euro. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)
* French banks buoyed by expectations of Macron win (Adds market reaction, analyst quote)
PARIS, May 3 Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen would try to change France's electoral law by referendum if she wins the presidency on Sunday and her National Front (FN) party fails to win a parliamentary majority in June, a senior FN official said.