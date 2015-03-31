(Adds detail)
MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's rouble was little
changed in early trade on Tuesday, slipping slightly against the
dollar but rising versus the euro, after end-of-month tax
payments drew to a close.
At 0730 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent weaker
against the dollar at 57.72 but gained 0.2
percent to trade at 62.15 versus the euro.
Tax payments towards the end of each month typically support
the rouble as Russian exporters convert foreign currency into
roubles for the taxes. The last large tax fell due on Monday.
Russian markets have been advancing for several weeks as oil
prices steadied after months of decline and a peace deal in
eastern Ukraine gained traction, with investor confidence
building as the conflict fades from media headlines.
Brent crude oil was trading over 1 percent weaker on
Tuesday at around $55.50 a barrel but has traded a few dollars
either side of $55 for the past couple of weeks.
Russian shares traded slightly stronger on Tuesday.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5 percent
to 883 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded
0.4 percent higher at 1,618 points.
