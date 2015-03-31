(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's rouble was little changed in early trade on Tuesday, slipping slightly against the dollar but rising versus the euro, after end-of-month tax payments drew to a close.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 57.72 but gained 0.2 percent to trade at 62.15 versus the euro.

Tax payments towards the end of each month typically support the rouble as Russian exporters convert foreign currency into roubles for the taxes. The last large tax fell due on Monday.

Russian markets have been advancing for several weeks as oil prices steadied after months of decline and a peace deal in eastern Ukraine gained traction, with investor confidence building as the conflict fades from media headlines.

Brent crude oil was trading over 1 percent weaker on Tuesday at around $55.50 a barrel but has traded a few dollars either side of $55 for the past couple of weeks.

Russian shares traded slightly stronger on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5 percent to 883 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.4 percent higher at 1,618 points.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)