(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 1 The rouble and Russian shares
gained on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in oil prices as talks
over Iran's nuclear programme dragged on, curbing hopes of an
immediate deal.
The rouble was up 1.3 percent to 57.43 against the dollar
at 1520 GMT and up 0.9 percent at 61.89 versus
the euro.
The rouble-based MICEX share index was up 1.9 percent
to 1,656 points. The dollar-based RTS index was up 3.2
percent at 909 points.
Russian assets were following the gains by oil. The
international benchmark Brent was up 2.7 percent to around $56.6
per barrel.
Investors had been concerned that sanctions against Iran
being eased, leading to more oil being sold on the international
market. Oil is Russia's chief export and a key driver for its
financial markets. But a delay in concluding the talks and signs
of disagreement have curbed expectations of an imminent deal.
"Today the main theme on the market was the course of
negotiations with Iran about the nuclear programme," Golden
Hills Capital analyst Nataliya Samoilova said in a note.
"The understanding that Iran may not enter the (oil) market
with full volume has supported a turn-around of Brent, and with
it the position of the rouble."
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Larry King)