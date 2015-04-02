(Adds detail throughout, comments)
MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's rouble gained ground on
Thursday, helped by weaker demand for foreign currency and a
retreat in the U.S. dollar on global markets, while a jump in
the central bank's forex reserves boosted market sentiment.
At 1515 GMT, the rouble was around 1.6 percent stronger
against the dollar at 56.68 and was around 0.4
percent up on the euro at 61.73.
"At the moment there are no reasons to bet against the
rouble, the market is looking for fair values for the current
situation," said Igor Akinshin, a forex trader at Alfa Bank.
"At the end of last year, foreign currency was clearly
overvalued and exchange rates excessive. Now no one has any need
for foreign currency," he said.
Central bank data on Thursday showed that Russia's reserves
jumped by $7.9 billion to $360.8 billion in the week to March 27
due to swings in the value of its currency holdings and to
reduced demand for dollars from Russian banks.
Meanwhile, the dollar dropped around 0.7 percent
against a basket of major currencies.
The rouble strengthened even though Brent crude oil,
a key driver for all Russian assets, was over 3 percent down on
the day at around $55.2 a barrel.
Market participants have their attention pinned on talks
over a nuclear pact between Iran and global powers. A deal
could lead to an easing of a sanctions regime on Iran that could
see Tehran ramp up oil exports, weighing on crude prices.
Trading volumes in Moscow were thin ahead of an extended
Easter holiday weekend on which many Western markets will be
closed and as the market awaited U.S. payrolls data on Friday.
Russian shares also rose on Thursday, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index up 2.6 percent to 934
points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.1
percent higher at 1,680 points.
Shares in the Moscow Exchange rose around 7
percent after the central bank said it did not plan to sell out
of the exchange this year given recent geopolitical
developments.
Alexander Kostyukov, analyst at Veles Kapital, said Moscow
Exchange shares were rising because the central bank selling its
shares on the market would have depressed the exchange's share
price.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Editing
by Jason Bush and Toby Chopra)