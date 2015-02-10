MOSCOW Feb 10 The Russian rouble strengthened
against both the U.S. dollar and the euro in early trade on
Tuesday, building on gains from the previous session in
anticipation of new talks to find a solution to the Ukraine
crisis.
At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger
against the dollar at 65.37 and gained 0.6
percent to trade at 74.00 versus the euro.
The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have
agreed to meet in Belarus on Wednesday to try to broker a peace
deal for Ukraine, days after talks in Moscow involving the
French, German and Russian leaders.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)