MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's rouble opened weaker against both the U.S. dollar and the euro on Wednesday before talks aimed at bringing an end to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

At 0712 GMT, the rouble was around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 65.78 and lost 0.4 percent to trade at 74.41 versus the euro.

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are to hold a summit in Belarus on Wednesday under a new Franco-German initiative to halt fighting in a war that has killed more than 5,000 people.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)