BRIEF-Street Capital says Q1 shareholders' loss per share was $0.02
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
MOSCOW Jan 29 The Russian rouble opened weaker on Thursday on the Moscow Exchange, extending this week's decline as oil weighs.
At 0702 GMT, the rouble was 0.4 percent down against the dollar and the euro at 68.35 and 77.19 , respectively. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.