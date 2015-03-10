MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's rouble opened weaker
on Tuesday against the dollar and the euro after a three-day
holiday weekend, reacting to the broadly firmer U.S. currency
and oil prices slipping to near two-week lows.
At 0711 GMT, the rouble was 0.5 percent weaker against the
dollar at 60.77 and lost 0.2 percent to trade at
65.58 versus the euro.
Russian markets were closed on Monday for International
Women's Day celebrations.
Oil, the country's chief export, steadied above $58 per
barrel on Tuesday for Brent crude futures, but was still
hovering near two-week lows.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)