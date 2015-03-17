MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's rouble opened slightly stronger against both the dollar and euro on Tuesday, helped by oil prices stabilising around $54 a barrel.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.92 and gained 0.3 percent to trade at 65.53 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)