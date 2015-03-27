MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's rouble weakened at market opening on Friday, falling back after strong gains earlier in the week.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 57.57 and also lost 0.5 percent to trade at 62.64 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)