BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's rouble opened stronger on Thursday, helped by a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar on global markets and a strong rise in oil prices late on Wednesday.
At 0709 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 57.05 and was around 0.1 percent up on the euro at 61.93.
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.