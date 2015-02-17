MOSCOW Feb 17 The Russian rouble opened stronger on Tuesday, supported by a rally in crude prices and continued political efforts to keep up ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was up 0.6 percent against the dollar to 62.80 and 0.7 percent to 71.30 versus the euro.

Prices for oil, Russia's chief export, extended their rally, with Brent crude climbing beyond $62 a barrel. Investors were also encouraged by continued talks between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to ensure the ceasefire deal agreed last week holds. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)