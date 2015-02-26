BRIEF-Dena Bank raises CET1 capital worth up to 18 bln rupees
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 26 The Russian rouble strengthened below 60 roubles per dollar on Thursday for the first time since early January.
At 1005 GMT the rouble had fallen back slightly to 60.07, still up 2 percent on the day.
The rouble is being supported by a rebound in the oil price, with Brent continuing to rally on Thursday to around $62.5 per barrel. (Reporting By Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Says to consider issue of 750 million equity shares during financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: