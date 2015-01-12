MOSCOW Jan 12 International credit and debit
card company MasterCard has agreed to transfer card
processing inside Russia to the local state-owned system,
Russia's Central Bank said on Monday.
Russian authorities have obliged foreign card companies,
which have stopped providing services for some Russian banks
that are subject to Western sanctions, to move Russian
processing to the local system or pay a hefty security deposit.
The deadline for companies to switch to the local system is
the end of March.
The agreement between MasterCard and the central
bank-controlled National System Of Payment Cards (NSPC) was
reached on Dec. 30, the bank said.
The move was made in line with Russian law and will not
affect card-holders, MasterCard's representative was quoted as
telling Interfax news agency. The company previously used its
own processing system outside Russia.
The West has imposed sanctions on several Russian banks over
the Kremlin's annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine
and its support of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east.
MasterCard and competitor Visa Inc said in December
they could no longer support bank cards being used in Crimea,
following U.S. sanctions.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Alison Williams)