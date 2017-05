MOSCOW, June 30 Shareholders in Russian bank Binbank, Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, have clinched a deal to buy a 58.3 percent stake in Russian mid-sized bank MDM Bank, MDM Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shishkanov, who is also chief executive of Binbank, said in a statement that two banks would be merged in the next two to three years. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)