MOSCOW, Dec 31 The Russian government is
stepping up its support for strategic companies and banks
suffering from an economic crisis and Western sanctions over
Ukraine
It has already promised help to dozens of firms and has
released funds to banks VTB and Gazprombank, the Yamal
natural gas project controlled by Novatek, and has
agreed to boost the capital of state monopoly Russian Railways.
So far, Russia has promised over 1 trillion roubles ($17
billion) to help the banking sector, compared with over 4.3
trillion it spent on propping up the economy during the 2008/09
global financial crisis.
A lot of those measures are interlinked. For example, many
subordinated loans issued to banks during the 2008/09 crisis
were allowed to be converted into preferred shares to be held by
the government.
The measures de facto represented an indefinite prolongation
of the maturities of the loans.
Below is a factbox comparing measures from the 2008/09
crisis with those taken this year (in roubles):
During the 2008/09 crisis the rouble rate was fluctuating
between 30-37 per dollar. This year, the rate was fluctuating
between 33-37 in the first half of the year but weakened to as
low as 50-80 in December 2014).
2008/09 2014
Total help: 4.3 trillion 1 trillion
including
subordinated
credits: 900 billion
including
Sberbank: 500 billion from 200 billion repaid
central bank maturing in 2010 but
2018 borrowed again in
2014. Maturity
extended to 50
years
VTB 200 billion VTB converted over
maturing 2019 200 billion worth
of debt into
preferred shares in
2014. Received a
new 100 billion
capital boost in
2014 and is seeking
another 150 billion
in 2015
Gazprombank 90 billion Converted 50
maturing 2019-20 billion of debts
into preferred
shares in 2012, and
another 40 billion
in 2014. Seeking a
new capital
injection of 100
billion in 2015
Alfa Bank 40 billion
maturing 2019-2020
Rosselkhozbank 25 billion Converted 25
maturing 2019 billion worth of
debt into preferred
shares in 2014
Svyaz Bank 16 billion
maturing 2019-20
Bank of Moscow 11 billion
maturing 2019
Support of State bank VEB injected
Russian stock 175 billion of Finance
market Ministry money into
Russian stocks in
2008/09. It resold
stocks at a large
profit in Dec 2009.
Foreign debt State bank VEB helped The central bank
refinancing refinance $10.5 billion said it would help
worth of foreign debts refinance foreign
of companies Rusal, debts by lending
Evraz, Gazprom Neft, money to banks
VTB with central bank willing to take
money. All money was companies' foreign
repaid to the central debt as collateral.
bank in 2010 as No such deal has
companies' financials yet taken place
improved with total limit
set at $50 billion.
Bank direct KIT Finance 135 billion Trust Bank 127
bailout in 2008; billion in 2014;
Svyaz Bank 125 billion MosOblBank 97
in 2008; billion in 2014;
Globex 90 billion in Baltiyski Bank 65
2008; billion in 2014
Bank of Moscow 295
billion in 2011
Loans with no Some 1.9 trillion worth Officials say they
collateral of short-term liquidity could consider same
was provided in 2008-09 measures in 2014-15
to help banks stay if crisis worsens
afloat. Money was
repaid
Direct aid to 150 billion to
enterprises Yamal LNG project
and companies controlled by
Novatek;
50 billion to
Russian Railways
($1 = 58.6200 roubles)
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Stamp)