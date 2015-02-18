MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday it sold its U.S.-based Bluestone asset to a company owned by the Justice family with an immediate cash payment of $5 million.

The deal will enable Mechel to take $140 million of liabilities off the group's balance sheet and will allow it to avoid over $160 million in legal risks, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)