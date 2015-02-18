UPDATE 1-Head of Hong Kong bourse says LME fee increases "largely behind us"
* Also acknowledges obstacles faced in buying LME (Adds comment, detail)
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday it sold its U.S.-based Bluestone asset to a company owned by the Justice family with an immediate cash payment of $5 million.
The deal will enable Mechel to take $140 million of liabilities off the group's balance sheet and will allow it to avoid over $160 million in legal risks, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BEIJING, May 10 China's April producer price inflation cooled for a second straight month as iron ore and coal prices tumbled further, pressured by fears that domestic demand will not be strong enough to absorb surging supplies of steel.