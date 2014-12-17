MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday that will also be attended by heads of energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom, RIA Novosti news agency quoted a government document as saying.

RIA added that the central bank's chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina was also expected to attend, as well as other officials and heads of large companies.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)