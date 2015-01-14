BRIEF-OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
MOSCOW Jan 14 Russia will not cut itself off from the world because any return to the past would be a "monstrous mistake", Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
Medvedev, whose country has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have aggravated an economic crisis, told a conference the central bank had all the instruments it needed to secure the stability of the rouble.
He said the central bank would not "eat up" Russia's foreign exchange reserves and ruled out capital controls. He said Russia did not want Ukraine to default but Kiev should pay its debts. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'A' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's USD600 million floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the notes are in line with the expecte